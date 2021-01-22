ConfidencePetro Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 258.47 crore, up 0.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 258.47 crore in December 2020 up 0.89% from Rs. 256.19 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.98 crore in December 2020 up 10.73% from Rs. 18.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.64 crore in December 2020 up 2.24% from Rs. 39.75 crore in December 2019.

ConfidencePetro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.66 in December 2019.

ConfidencePetro shares closed at 38.50 on January 21, 2021 (BSE) and has given 91.54% returns over the last 6 months and 40.00% over the last 12 months.