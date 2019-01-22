ConfidencePetro Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 283.04 crore, Up 91.28% Y-o-Y.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Confidence Petroleum are: Net Sales at Rs 283.04 crore in December 2018 Up 91.28% from Rs. 147.97 crore in December 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.57 crore in December 2018 Up 161.87% from Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.13 crore in December 2018 Up 90.56% from Rs. 18.96 crore in December 2017. ConfidencePetro EPS has Increased to Rs. 0.68 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2017. ConfidencePetro shares closed at 47.05 on January 21, 2019 (BSE) and has given -5.71% returns over the last 6 months and 26.99% over the last 12 months. Confidence Petroleum Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 283.04 245.36 147.97 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 283.04 245.36 147.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 84.64 85.83 44.63 Purchase of Traded Goods 137.08 116.14 56.34 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.15 -14.36 5.30 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 8.59 7.82 4.75 Depreciation 6.96 6.39 6.17 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 19.57 19.51 18.49 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.34 24.03 12.28 Other Income 0.83 0.94 0.50 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.17 24.98 12.79 Interest 2.73 2.68 2.76 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.44 22.29 10.03 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 26.44 22.29 10.03 Tax 7.85 6.24 2.98 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.58 16.05 7.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.58 16.05 7.05 Minority Interest -0.02 -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.15 0.04 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.57 16.20 7.09 Equity Share Capital 27.38 27.38 25.88 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 371.13 352.56 167.28 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.68 0.59 0.27 Diluted EPS 0.68 0.59 0.27 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.68 0.59 0.27 Diluted EPS 0.68 0.59 0.27 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jan 22, 2019 06:05 pm