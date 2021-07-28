Confidence Futu Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 40.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in June 2021 down 40.91% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 down 5740% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

Confidence Futu shares closed at 38.90 on July 14, 2021 (BSE)