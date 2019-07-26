Confidence Futu Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Confidence Futuristic Energetech are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in June 2019 down 99.92% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 up 48.48% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.
Confidence Futu shares closed at 47.45 on June 20, 2019 (BSE)
|Confidence Futuristic Energetech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.00
|0.33
|1.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.33
|1.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.43
|1.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|-0.15
|0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.00
|0.04
|0.09
|Depreciation
|--
|0.11
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|--
|0.57
|0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.67
|-0.19
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.71
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.04
|0.01
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.04
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.04
|0.01
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|0.03
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|0.03
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|6.67
|6.66
|6.60
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.02
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.02
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.02
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.02
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited