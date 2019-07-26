Confidence Futu Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in June 2019 down 99.92% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 up 48.48% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

Confidence Futu shares closed at 47.45 on June 20, 2019 (BSE)