Confidence Futu standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1.31 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.31 0.57 0.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.31 0.57 0.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 1.13 0.78 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.10 -0.12 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.09 0.05 0.02 Depreciation 0.02 0.03 -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.15 0.38 0.07 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 -0.54 0.01 Other Income 0.20 0.76 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 0.22 0.01 Interest 0.00 0.00 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.22 0.01 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.22 0.01 Tax 0.00 0.07 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 0.15 0.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 0.15 0.01 Equity Share Capital 2.00 2.00 2.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 6.60 6.60 -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- 0.08 0.02 Diluted EPS -- 0.08 0.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- 0.08 0.02 Diluted EPS -- 0.08 0.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited