you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 12:41 PM IST

Confidence Futu standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1.31 crore

Confidence Futuristic Energetech has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 1.31 crore and a net profit of Rs 0.01 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Confidence Futuristic Energetech has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 1.31 crore and a net profit of Rs 0.01 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 0.10 crore and net profit was Rs 0.01 crore.
Confidence Futu shares closed at 29.27 on July 30, 2018 (BSE)
Confidence Futuristic Energetech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.31 0.57 0.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.31 0.57 0.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.13 0.78 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.10 -0.12 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.05 0.02
Depreciation 0.02 0.03 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.15 0.38 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 -0.54 0.01
Other Income 0.20 0.76 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 0.22 0.01
Interest 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.22 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.22 0.01
Tax 0.00 0.07 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 0.15 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 0.15 0.01
Equity Share Capital 2.00 2.00 2.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 6.60 6.60 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- 0.08 0.02
Diluted EPS -- 0.08 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- 0.08 0.02
Diluted EPS -- 0.08 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 7, 2018 11:57 am

tags #Confidence Futu #Confidence Futuristic Energetech #Engineering - Heavy #Results

