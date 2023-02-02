Confidence Futu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, up 39.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Confidence Futuristic Energetech are:Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in December 2022 up 39.47% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 up 883.59% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 up 416.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.
Confidence Futu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.
|Confidence Futu shares closed at 190.30 on February 01, 2023 (BSE)
|Confidence Futuristic Energetech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.82
|0.11
|0.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.82
|0.11
|0.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.68
|--
|0.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.13
|0.13
|0.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.07
|0.11
|Other Income
|0.92
|0.74
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.88
|0.67
|0.13
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.87
|0.65
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.87
|0.65
|0.09
|Tax
|0.23
|0.17
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.64
|0.48
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.64
|0.48
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|12.51
|12.51
|12.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.26
|0.04
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.26
|0.04
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.26
|0.04
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.26
|0.04
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited