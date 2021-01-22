Confidence Futu Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, up 1409.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in December 2020 up 1409.57% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 up 80% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 up 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Confidence Futu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Confidence Futu shares closed at 36.75 on December 09, 2020 (BSE)