Confidence Futu Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 98.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2019 down 98.79% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019 down 94.25% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018.

Confidence Futu shares closed at 62.70 on January 27, 2020 (BSE)