Confidence Futu Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.46 crore, up 8842.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.46 crore in December 2018 up 8842.38% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 up 106.26% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 115.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2017.

Confidence Futu shares closed at 43.05 on October 01, 2018 (BSE)