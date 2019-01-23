Confidence Futu Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.46 crore, up 8842.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Confidence Futuristic Energetech are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.46 crore in December 2018 up 8842.38% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 up 106.26% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 115.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2017.
Confidence Futu shares closed at 43.05 on October 01, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Confidence Futuristic Energetech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.46
|2.74
|0.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.46
|2.74
|0.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.95
|2.50
|0.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.15
|0.05
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.11
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.32
|0.29
|0.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.23
|-0.20
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.24
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.20
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.20
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|6.62
|6.61
|6.59
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited