Confidence Futu Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.41 crore, up 89.73% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:06 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Confidence Futuristic Energetech are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.41 crore in September 2022 up 89.73% from Rs. 13.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2022 down 67.7% from Rs. 2.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.68 crore in September 2022 up 34.92% from Rs. 4.21 crore in September 2021.

Confidence Futu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in September 2021.

Confidence Futu shares closed at 457.80 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1,353.33% returns over the last 12 months.

Confidence Futuristic Energetech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.41 21.83 13.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.41 21.83 13.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.84 13.97 14.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.84 0.62 0.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.16 -4.57 -6.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.31 1.00 0.47
Depreciation 3.39 1.56 0.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.45 8.35 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.74 0.90 3.66
Other Income 0.55 0.39 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.29 1.29 3.66
Interest 1.20 0.60 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.09 0.69 3.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.09 0.69 3.54
Tax 0.24 0.18 0.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.85 0.50 2.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.85 0.50 2.65
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.86 0.51 2.65
Equity Share Capital 12.51 12.51 12.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 0.04 2.12
Diluted EPS 0.07 0.04 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 0.04 2.12
Diluted EPS 0.07 0.04 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:00 pm
