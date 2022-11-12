Confidence Futu Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.41 crore, up 89.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.41 crore in September 2022 up 89.73% from Rs. 13.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2022 down 67.7% from Rs. 2.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.68 crore in September 2022 up 34.92% from Rs. 4.21 crore in September 2021.

Confidence Futu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in September 2021.

Confidence Futu shares closed at 457.80 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1,353.33% returns over the last 12 months.