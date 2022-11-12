English
    Confidence Futu Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.41 crore, up 89.73% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Confidence Futuristic Energetech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.41 crore in September 2022 up 89.73% from Rs. 13.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2022 down 67.7% from Rs. 2.65 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.68 crore in September 2022 up 34.92% from Rs. 4.21 crore in September 2021.

    Confidence Futu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in September 2021.

    Confidence Futu shares closed at 457.80 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1,353.33% returns over the last 12 months.

    Confidence Futuristic Energetech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.4121.8313.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.4121.8313.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.8413.9714.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.840.620.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.16-4.57-6.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.311.000.47
    Depreciation3.391.560.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.458.350.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.740.903.66
    Other Income0.550.39--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.291.293.66
    Interest1.200.600.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.090.693.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.090.693.54
    Tax0.240.180.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.850.502.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.850.502.65
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.860.512.65
    Equity Share Capital12.5112.5112.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.042.12
    Diluted EPS0.070.04--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.042.12
    Diluted EPS0.070.04--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
