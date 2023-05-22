Confidence Futu Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.44 crore, up 98.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.44 crore in March 2023 up 98.14% from Rs. 24.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2023 up 124.67% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.54 crore in March 2023 up 122.98% from Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2022.

Confidence Futu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.89 in March 2022.

Confidence Futu shares closed at 102.75 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -78.64% returns over the last 6 months