    Confidence Futu Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.44 crore, up 98.14% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Confidence Futuristic Energetech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.44 crore in March 2023 up 98.14% from Rs. 24.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2023 up 124.67% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.54 crore in March 2023 up 122.98% from Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2022.

    Confidence Futu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.89 in March 2022.

    Confidence Futu shares closed at 102.75 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -78.64% returns over the last 6 months

    Confidence Futuristic Energetech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.4426.6824.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.4426.6824.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.2028.689.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.717.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.21-13.53-1.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.981.330.88
    Depreciation2.543.390.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.603.785.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.902.332.26
    Other Income1.100.631.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.002.973.52
    Interest2.121.551.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.881.412.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.881.412.01
    Tax0.850.330.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.031.091.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.031.091.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.960.000.31
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.991.091.78
    Equity Share Capital12.5112.5112.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.600.430.89
    Diluted EPS1.600.430.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.600.430.89
    Diluted EPS1.600.430.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 22, 2023 09:52 am