Confidence Futu Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.45 crore, up 16678.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.45 crore in March 2022 up 16678.79% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022 up 25657.97% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2022 up 3730% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Confidence Futu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

Confidence Futu shares closed at 143.85 on April 27, 2022 (BSE)