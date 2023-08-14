Confidence Futu Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.35 crore, up 121.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.35 crore in June 2023 up 121.46% from Rs. 21.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2023 up 675.13% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.02 crore in June 2023 up 251.58% from Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2022.

Confidence Futu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Confidence Futu shares closed at 131.90 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.15% returns over the last 6 months