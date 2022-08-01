Confidence Futu Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.83 crore, up 440.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.83 crore in June 2022 up 440.25% from Rs. 4.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 up 121.65% from Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2022 up 210.89% from Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2021.

Confidence Futu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.17 in June 2021.

Confidence Futu shares closed at 174.75 on July 06, 2022 (BSE)