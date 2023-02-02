Confidence Futu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.68 crore, up 128.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Confidence Futuristic Energetech are:Net Sales at Rs 26.68 crore in December 2022 up 128.91% from Rs. 11.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 up 0.43% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2022 up 117.06% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2021.
Confidence Futu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in December 2021.
|Confidence Futu shares closed at 190.30 on February 01, 2023 (BSE)
|Confidence Futuristic Energetech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.68
|25.41
|11.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.68
|25.41
|11.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.68
|16.84
|24.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.71
|2.84
|0.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.53
|-5.16
|-17.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.33
|1.31
|0.72
|Depreciation
|3.39
|3.39
|1.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.78
|4.45
|0.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.33
|1.74
|1.68
|Other Income
|0.63
|0.55
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.97
|2.29
|1.69
|Interest
|1.55
|1.20
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.41
|1.09
|1.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.41
|1.09
|1.44
|Tax
|0.33
|0.24
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.09
|0.85
|1.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.09
|0.85
|1.08
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.09
|0.86
|1.08
|Equity Share Capital
|12.51
|12.51
|12.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.43
|0.07
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|0.43
|0.07
|0.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.43
|0.07
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|0.43
|0.07
|0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited