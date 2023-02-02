English
    Confidence Futu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.68 crore, up 128.91% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Confidence Futuristic Energetech are:Net Sales at Rs 26.68 crore in December 2022 up 128.91% from Rs. 11.66 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 up 0.43% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2022 up 117.06% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2021.
    Confidence Futu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in December 2021.Confidence Futu shares closed at 190.30 on February 01, 2023 (BSE)
    Confidence Futuristic Energetech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.6825.4111.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.6825.4111.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.6816.8424.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.712.840.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.53-5.16-17.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.331.310.72
    Depreciation3.393.391.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.784.450.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.331.741.68
    Other Income0.630.550.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.972.291.69
    Interest1.551.200.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.411.091.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.411.091.44
    Tax0.330.240.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.090.851.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.090.851.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.090.861.08
    Equity Share Capital12.5112.5112.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.070.54
    Diluted EPS0.430.070.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.070.54
    Diluted EPS0.430.070.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
