Confidence Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.38 crore, up 2088.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.38 crore in September 2022 up 2088.6% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 up 810.11% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2022 up 1060% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Confidence Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2021.

Confidence Fin shares closed at 6.21 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.89% returns over the last 6 months