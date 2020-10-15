Confidence Fin Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 39.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in September 2020 down 39.04% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020 up 23.58% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019.

Confidence Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2019.

Confidence Fin shares closed at 1.95 on October 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given 297.96% returns over the last 6 months and 297.96% over the last 12 months.