Confidence Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore, down 69.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore in March 2023 down 69.26% from Rs. 5.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 down 66.18% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 down 130.56% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

Confidence Fin shares closed at 4.45 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.85% returns over the last 6 months and -19.82% over the last 12 months.