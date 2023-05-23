Confidence Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore, down 69.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Confidence Finance and Trading are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore in March 2023 down 69.26% from Rs. 5.86 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 down 66.18% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 down 130.56% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.
Confidence Fin shares closed at 4.45 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.85% returns over the last 6 months and -19.82% over the last 12 months.
|Confidence Finance and Trading
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.80
|3.61
|5.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.80
|3.61
|5.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.94
|0.12
|1.90
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.01
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.69
|3.14
|4.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.88
|0.34
|-0.41
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.88
|0.34
|-0.39
|Interest
|0.13
|--
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.00
|0.34
|-0.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.00
|0.34
|-0.43
|Tax
|-0.30
|0.09
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.71
|0.25
|-0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.71
|0.25
|-0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|10.25
|10.25
|10.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|0.25
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|0.25
|-0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|0.25
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|0.25
|-0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited