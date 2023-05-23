English
    Confidence Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore, down 69.26% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Confidence Finance and Trading are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore in March 2023 down 69.26% from Rs. 5.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 down 66.18% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 down 130.56% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

    Confidence Fin shares closed at 4.45 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.85% returns over the last 6 months and -19.82% over the last 12 months.

    Confidence Finance and Trading
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.803.615.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.803.615.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.940.121.90
    Depreciation0.050.010.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.693.144.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.880.34-0.41
    Other Income0.000.000.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.880.34-0.39
    Interest0.13--0.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.000.34-0.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.000.34-0.43
    Tax-0.300.090.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.710.25-0.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.710.25-0.42
    Equity Share Capital10.2510.2510.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.690.25-0.41
    Diluted EPS-0.690.25-0.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.690.25-0.41
    Diluted EPS-0.690.25-0.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

