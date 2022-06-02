Confidence Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore, up 2409.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Confidence Finance and Trading are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore in March 2022 up 2409.94% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022 down 604.15% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 down 1100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.
Confidence Fin shares closed at 5.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 76.83% returns over the last 12 months.
|
|Confidence Finance and Trading
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.86
|2.53
|0.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.86
|2.53
|0.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.90
|0.05
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.32
|2.11
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|0.33
|-0.03
|Other Income
|0.02
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|0.33
|-0.03
|Interest
|0.04
|--
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.43
|0.33
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.43
|0.33
|-0.05
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.42
|0.33
|-0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.42
|0.33
|-0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|10.25
|10.25
|10.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|0.32
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|0.32
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|0.32
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|0.32
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited