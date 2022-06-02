 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Confidence Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore, up 2409.94% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Confidence Finance and Trading are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore in March 2022 up 2409.94% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022 down 604.15% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 down 1100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Confidence Fin shares closed at 5.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 76.83% returns over the last 12 months.

Confidence Finance and Trading
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.86 2.53 0.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.86 2.53 0.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.90 0.05 0.09
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.32 2.11 0.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.41 0.33 -0.03
Other Income 0.02 -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.39 0.33 -0.03
Interest 0.04 -- 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.43 0.33 -0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.43 0.33 -0.05
Tax 0.00 -- 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.42 0.33 -0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.42 0.33 -0.06
Equity Share Capital 10.25 10.25 10.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.41 0.32 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.41 0.32 -0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.41 0.32 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.41 0.32 -0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 10:11 am
