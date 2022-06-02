Confidence Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore, up 2409.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore in March 2022 up 2409.94% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022 down 604.15% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 down 1100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Confidence Fin shares closed at 5.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 76.83% returns over the last 12 months.