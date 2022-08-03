Confidence Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore, up 1994.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore in June 2022 up 1994.59% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 up 250.85% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Confidence Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2021.

Confidence Fin shares closed at 5.42 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.63% returns over the last 6 months and 77.70% over the last 12 months.