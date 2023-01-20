Confidence Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore, up 42.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore in December 2022 up 42.82% from Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 24.21% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 2.78% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

Confidence Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2021.

Confidence Fin shares closed at 13.10 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 170.66% returns over the last 6 months