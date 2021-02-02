Confidence Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 56.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 56.42% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 80.56% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Confidence Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Confidence Fin shares closed at 5.78 on January 20, 2021 (BSE)