Confidence Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, up 125.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in December 2018 up 125.39% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 down 377.85% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 down 325% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

Confidence Fin shares closed at 0.71 on January 25, 2019 (BSE)