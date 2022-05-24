Concrete Credit Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.38 crore, up 20145.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.38 crore in March 2022 up 20145.92% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 up 1323.61% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 up 1866.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Concrete Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

Concrete Credit shares closed at 3.57 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)