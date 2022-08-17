Concrete Credit Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.32 crore, up 1781.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.32 crore in June 2022 up 1781.3% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Concrete Credit EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Concrete Credit shares closed at 3.57 on August 16, 2022 (BSE)