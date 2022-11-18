Concord Drugs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.72 crore, up 39.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.72 crore in September 2022 up 39.12% from Rs. 9.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 60.38% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2022 down 28.74% from Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2021.

Concord Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in September 2021.

Concord Drugs shares closed at 31.55 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.88% returns over the last 6 months and 3.10% over the last 12 months.