Concord Drugs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.72 crore, up 39.12% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Concord Drugs are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.72 crore in September 2022 up 39.12% from Rs. 9.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 60.38% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2022 down 28.74% from Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2021.

Concord Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in September 2021.

Concord Drugs shares closed at 31.55 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.88% returns over the last 6 months and 3.10% over the last 12 months.

Concord Drugs
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.72 12.53 9.83
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.03
Total Income From Operations 13.72 12.53 9.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.06 8.69 7.43
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.31 1.08 -0.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.15 1.16 1.04
Depreciation 0.53 0.39 0.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.63 0.63 0.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.66 0.59 1.10
Other Income 0.00 0.01 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.66 0.59 1.10
Interest 0.42 0.34 0.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.24 0.25 0.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.24 0.25 0.79
Tax 0.06 0.07 0.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.18 0.19 0.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.18 0.19 0.46
Equity Share Capital 8.74 8.74 8.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 19.17
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.21 0.21 0.52
Diluted EPS 0.21 0.21 0.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.21 0.21 0.52
Diluted EPS 0.21 0.21 0.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

