Concord Drugs Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.86 crore, down 40.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.86 crore in September 2021 down 40.49% from Rs. 16.57 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021 up 467.69% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2021 up 79.57% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2020.

Concord Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2020.

Concord Drugs shares closed at 33.10 on October 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given -15.02% returns over the last 6 months and 29.55% over the last 12 months.