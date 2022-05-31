Concord Drugs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.46 crore, up 85.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.46 crore in March 2022 up 85.29% from Rs. 8.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 91.87% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 down 9.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.

Concord Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2021.

Concord Drugs shares closed at 27.10 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)