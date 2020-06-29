Concord Drugs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.03 crore, down 9.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.03 crore in March 2020 down 9.18% from Rs. 14.34 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020 down 54.6% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2020 up 5.56% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2019.

Concord Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2019.

Concord Drugs shares closed at 16.50 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 20.88% returns over the last 6 months and -24.31% over the last 12 months.