Concord Drugs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.79 crore, down 29.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.79 crore in June 2023 down 29.87% from Rs. 12.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2023 up 159.65% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2023 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2022.

Concord Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2022.

Concord Drugs shares closed at 31.43 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.59% returns over the last 6 months and 16.62% over the last 12 months.