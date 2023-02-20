Concord Drugs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.53 crore, up 0.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.53 crore in December 2022 up 0.64% from Rs. 13.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 7.8% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 up 36.79% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.