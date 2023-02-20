Concord Drugs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.53 crore, up 0.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.53 crore in December 2022 up 0.64% from Rs. 13.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 7.8% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 up 36.79% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.

Concord Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2021.

Concord Drugs shares closed at 30.05 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.07% returns over the last 6 months and -5.65% over the last 12 months.