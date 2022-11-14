Conart Engineer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.28 crore, up 20.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.28 crore in September 2022 up 20.56% from Rs. 11.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2022 up 63.86% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2022 up 53.33% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.

Conart Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in September 2021.

Conart Engineer shares closed at 39.90 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.00% returns over the last 6 months and 15.65% over the last 12 months.