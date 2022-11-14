English
    Conart Engineer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.28 crore, up 20.56% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Conart Engineers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.28 crore in September 2022 up 20.56% from Rs. 11.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2022 up 63.86% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2022 up 53.33% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.

    Conart Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in September 2021.

    Conart Engineer shares closed at 39.90 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.00% returns over the last 6 months and 15.65% over the last 12 months.

    Conart Engineers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.285.6711.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.285.6711.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.204.783.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.51-2.520.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.600.590.61
    Depreciation0.140.130.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.312.296.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.520.410.26
    Other Income0.030.060.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.550.470.34
    Interest0.010.02--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.540.450.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.540.450.34
    Tax0.220.110.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.330.340.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.330.340.20
    Equity Share Capital3.143.143.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.041.070.64
    Diluted EPS1.041.070.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.041.070.64
    Diluted EPS1.041.070.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

