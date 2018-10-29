Conart Engineer Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.60 crore, up 1434.84% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 8.60 crore in September 2018 up 1434.84% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2018 up 401.07% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2018 up 2300% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2017.

Conart Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.41 in September 2017.

Conart Engineer shares closed at 24.20 on October 26, 2018 (BSE) and has given -37.31% returns over the last 6 months and -58.84% over the last 12 months.