Conart Engineer Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.40 crore, down 16.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.40 crore in March 2020 down 16.44% from Rs. 11.25 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 87.89% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020 down 79.01% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2019.

Conart Engineer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2019.

Conart Engineer shares closed at 21.00 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -7.69% returns over the last 6 months and -24.46% over the last 12 months.