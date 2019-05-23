Conart Engineer Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.25 crore, up 30.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.25 crore in March 2019 up 30.86% from Rs. 8.59 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2019 down 13.5% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2019 down 12.9% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2018.

Conart Engineer EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.63 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.88 in March 2018.

Conart Engineer shares closed at 30.70 on May 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given 15.41% returns over the last 6 months and -20.16% over the last 12 months.