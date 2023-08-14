Conart Engineer Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.69 crore, up 53.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.69 crore in June 2023 up 53.1% from Rs. 5.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 60.92% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 down 45% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022.

Conart Engineer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2022.

Conart Engineer shares closed at 50.05 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.50% returns over the last 6 months and 37.88% over the last 12 months.