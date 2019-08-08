Conart Engineer Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore, down 18.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore in June 2019 down 18.25% from Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2019 down 29.84% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2019 down 25% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2018.

Conart Engineer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2018.

Conart Engineer shares closed at 25.95 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given 9.96% returns over the last 6 months and -25.86% over the last 12 months.