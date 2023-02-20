Conart Engineer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.01 crore, down 11.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.01 crore in December 2022 down 11.85% from Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 13.4% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2022 up 17.11% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.