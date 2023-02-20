Conart Engineer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.01 crore, down 11.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.01 crore in December 2022 down 11.85% from Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 13.4% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2022 up 17.11% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

Conart Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in December 2021.

Conart Engineer shares closed at 43.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.19% returns over the last 6 months and 9.43% over the last 12 months.