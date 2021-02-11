Conart Engineer Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.46 crore, down 33.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.46 crore in December 2020 down 33.07% from Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 89.08% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 down 72.58% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2019.

Conart Engineer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.25 in December 2019.

Conart Engineer shares closed at 28.60 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)