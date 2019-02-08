Conart Engineer Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.58 crore, up 14.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.58 crore in December 2018 up 14.91% from Rs. 5.72 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 up 57.06% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2018 up 35.56% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2017.

Conart Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2017.

Conart Engineer shares closed at 23.60 on February 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.57% returns over the last 6 months and -49.84% over the last 12 months.