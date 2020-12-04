Compucom Soft Standalone September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 3.75 Crore, Down 9.32% Y-O-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.75 crore in September 2020 down 9.32% from Rs. 4.14 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2020 down 49.04% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2020 down 36.36% from Rs. 1.32 crore in September 2019.

Compucom Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2019.

Compucom Soft shares closed at 7.50 on December 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.47% returns over the last 6 months and -9.09% over the last 12 months.