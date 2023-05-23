Compucom Soft Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.87 crore, up 142.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.87 crore in March 2023 up 142.91% from Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2023 up 11.55% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.55 crore in March 2023 up 26.42% from Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2022.

Compucom Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2022.

Compucom Soft shares closed at 17.85 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.20% returns over the last 6 months and -26.24% over the last 12 months.