Compucom Soft Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.43 crore, up 19.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.43 crore in March 2020 up 19.59% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2020 down 73.55% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2020 down 64.79% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2019.

Compucom Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2019.

Compucom Soft shares closed at 8.05 on May 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.26% returns over the last 6 months and -16.58% over the last 12 months.