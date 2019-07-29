Compucom Soft Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore, down 91.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Compucom Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore in June 2019 down 91.99% from Rs. 36.51 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2019 down 93.11% from Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2019 down 84.76% from Rs. 8.07 crore in June 2018.

Compucom Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.45 in June 2018.

Compucom Soft shares closed at 8.00 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.19% returns over the last 6 months and -30.74% over the last 12 months.